Fast-charger to help drive Transgrid’s net-zero ambitions

The 60 kW Supernova charger can add up to 100km of range in less than 15 minutes.

Transgrid has passed another milestone on the journey to achieving its net-zero targets with the installation of a 60 kW Supernova DC fast-charger developed by Spanish company Wallbox Chargers. The installation is part of a wider program to transition the network operator’s passenger and commercial fleets to electric vehicles (EVs) by the end of the decade.

The 60 kW charger has been installed at Transgrid’s Wallgrove site at Eastern Creek in Sydney and is the first of Wallbox’s 60 kW Supernova DC fast-chargers deployed in the Australian market.

Wallbox said the unit, which can be expanded upon and upgraded, can charge some EVs from 20% to 80% battery in just 15 minutes and is capable of simultaneously charging two vehicles. When two EVs are connected the unit delivers 30 kW per outlet. Power increases to 60 kW to one car when the second one unplugs.

Transgrid Fleet Manager Ryan Thomas said the new technology will play a critical part in the electrification of the company’s fleet of 400 utility vehicles while it has “already transitioned more than half of our passenger fleet to electric or hybrid vehicles.”

“This charger gives the ability for our staff to be able to turn up, charge and leave in as little as 20 minutes,” he said. “In the future it will also give us the option to upgrade to ultra-rapid charging which allows some EVS to be charged from 20% to 80% battery capacity in just 15 minutes.”

Wallbox Australia and New Zealand Country Manager Reece Davis said the Supernova charger has been developed with reliability and scalability at the forefront to ensure a seamless experience for both charge-point operators and drivers.

Thomas said the trial will focus on Transgrid’s Sydney fleet but will also help the network operator to identify other sites on its network which would benefit from installing similar charging units.

The installation of the EV charger comes just days after Transgrid outlined new net-zero commitments, with a goal to reduce both direct and indirect emissions, with an overall target of reaching net zero by 2040.

Transgrid has committed to reducing Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 60% by 2030 compared to 2021 levels and is targeting net zero by 2040. Additionally, Transgrid has aiming to reduce Scope 3 emissions from purchased goods and services, and capital goods, by 48% per million dollars spent on these two categories by the end of the decade and net zero by 2050.

“As we build a better power system for all Australians and accelerate the transition to clean, renewable energy, we will work equally hard to minimise our climate impact,” Transgrid Chief Executive Brett Redman said.

“We have a responsibility to deliver a fit-for-future electricity network that minimises climate impact in construction and operation and to do that, we are accelerating our program of works and rolling out credible and ambitious long-term greenhouse gas emission reduction targets.”spai