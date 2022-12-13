Growatt unveils new inverters for residential off-grid PV systems

From pv magazine Global
Growatt has unveiled its new SPF 6000 ES Plus inverters for residential off-grid solar power systems.
“The inverter’s string input current reaches up to 16A, making it compatible with 500W+ large power PV modules,” the manufacturer said. “The inverter includes dual MPP trackers for houses with multiple rooftop areas, supporting panel installation at different orientations and higher energy generation.”
The 6 kW inverters have an efficiency rating of 93% and 12,000 VA of surge power. They also feature input voltage of up to 500 V and 8 kW of PV input power.
The inverters are housed in IP20 enclosures and measure 460 mm x 395 mm x 132 mm. They weigh 15.5 kg. Their operating ambient temperature ranges from 0 C to 50 C, with an integrated automatic transfer switch (ATS) and two AC terminals for power input.
“In terms of performance and reliability, the new product has a power factor of 1.0 that allows the system to draw a power output of 6kW for the loads and 2kW for charging the battery when solar energy is sufficient,” said the Chinese inverter maker. “Also, by adding the dust-proof design, it prevents faults caused by excessive dust and improves product reliability, making maintenance easier while extending its operational lifespan.”
