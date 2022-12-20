Contract for FFI’s Gladstone electrolyser substation announced

Construction on the electrolyser facility began in February, the first stage of Fortescue Future Industries’ (FFI) Green Energy Manufacturing Centre (GEM) in Gladstone Queensland.

GenusPlus Group, which specialises in power and communications infrastructure, said work on the substation for the 2 GW electrolyser facility is to commence immediately and estimated to be completed in 2023.

The substation is to help support the operations of FFI’s manufacturing centre, on which construction commenced in February.

At the time, FFI said stage one of the $114 million electrolyser facility will be expanded as demand indications crystallise, though there are already several stages planned with a vision to manufacture not only electrolysers but cables, batteries, wind turbines and solar panels. Billionaire Andrew Forrest is behind FFI, which is vying to become a global leader in the burgeoning green hydrogen industry.

The electrolyser facility will have an initial capacity of 2 GW per annum, and will help FFI reach its staggering target of producing 15 million tonnes of green hydrogen per year by 2030.

FFI previously said: “The first electrolysers manufactured at the facility in early 2023 are earmarked to be used in Queensland at FFI’s proposed green hydrogen to ammonia project at Gibson Island” – but with early 2023 just weeks away, it doesn’t seem the facility is going to hit those manufacturing timeframes.