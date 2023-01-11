Trina Solar starts producing 210 mm n-type TOPCon solar cells

From pv magazine Global

Trina Solar has started producing n-type i-TOPCon solar cells in its factory in Suqian, in China’s Jiangsu province. It will use the cells, which are based on 210 mm wafers, to produce the new generation of its Vertex N solar modules for commercial, industrial, and utility-scale applications. It says the new line will have power outputs ranging up to 605 W, and an efficiency of up to 22.4%.

“Benefiting from the innovative cell size and low-voltage, the Vertex N 605W modules are perfectly fit for 104-meter-long trackers, with no waste of space,” Trina Solar said in a statement. “Six to 12 more 605W modules can be connected on the trackers than is the case with conventional n-type 72-cell and 78-cell modules.”

The new factory is another step in Trina Solar’s focus on n-type technology.

“As p-type PERC approaches its efficiency limits, it is critical that production of n-type cells, which began to be commercialised last year, be stepped up,” it said.

Trina Solar expects its 210mm n-type technology module capacity to reach 30 GW this year. It started building the Suqian facility in July 2022 and installed the manufacturing equipment at the end of November. In August 2022, the company achieved a 24.24% efficiency record for a 210 mm n-type i-TOPCon solar cell.