U.S. startup unveils portable solid-state lithium-ion battery for residential use

United States battery manufacturer Yoshino Technology has developed solid-state lithium-ion batteries with outputs ranging from 330 W to 4,000 W. They are designed for home backup, off-grid applications, and powering small industrial machinery.

The system can be used in combination with solar panels. The 4,000 W power station has a peak power of 6000 W and 2,611 Wh of capacity. It can be fully recharged by a 600 W solar panel in 5.5 hours, according to the company. Other charging options include AC, DC, and USB-C inputs.

“These portable power stations are built around a state-of-the-art solid electrolyte in place of the bulky and flammable liquid electrolyte found in traditional lithium-ion batteries, which improves performance and represents a giant leap forward for battery technology,” Yoshino said in a statement. “Higher energy density means the same amount of power fits into a smaller, lighter package – up to half the weight per watt compared to traditional lithium-ion batteries.”

The smallest battery measures 25.4 cm x 15.5 cm x 24.1 cm and weighs in at 4.58 kg. The largest one measures 54.3 cm x 25.9 cm x 23.8 cm and weighs 24.99 kg. They can reportedly run for 2,500 cycles to 80% capacity.

The 2,000 W and 4,000 W models feature uninterruptible power supply (UPS) when plugged into wall sockets. Yoshino is selling the products starting at USD 349 ($505) retail. They feature a 36-month warranty.

The solution includes a mobile app to monitor charge level, battery health, and connected devices. The entire product range will be available in the U.S. starting in May. There was no mention of if or when the batteries will be made available in Australia.