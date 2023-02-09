Polysilicon price rebound continues

From pv magazine Global
Polysilicon prices have increased since the start of the year, after a relatively long period of decline in the latter months of 2022, according to the silicon branch of the CNMIA.
Monocrystalline silicon currently sells at an average price of CNY 217.5 ($46)/kg, with prices ranging from CNY 200/kg to CNY 232/kg. This is 31.02% higher that the levels registered in mid-January.
The CNMIA said that polycrystalline silicon is being priced at an average of CNY 215.2/kg, with prices ranging from CNY 198/kg to CNY 230/kg, up 31.22% from mid-January.
After China’s recent new year holiday, wafer manufacturers returned to high operation rates in order to handle downstream orders. As a result, they quickly consumed all polysilicon in stock, according to the CNMIA. This contributed to a tense supply situation and higher prices.
Author: Vincent Shaw
