Longi releases new alkaline electrolyser

From pv magazine Global
Longi Hydrogen, a subsidiary of Chinese module manufacturer Longi, said on Tuesday that it has released a new line of alkaline electrolysers.
It said the standard ALK Hi1 electrolyser can achieve an energy content of 4.3 kWh per normal cubic meter (Nm3) with a full-load DC power source. It claimed that its ALK Hi1 Plus version can achieve an energy content of 4.1 kWh/Nm3, or even as low as 4.0 kWh/Nm3, at a current density of 2500 A/m2.
Li Can, a researcher from the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), said that electrolysers now on the market can achieve an average energy content of 4.5-4.6 kWh/Nm3.
“If renewable energy can deliver power at around CNY0.2 ($0.042)/kWh, Longi’s electrolyser can produce hydrogen at CNY1 per cubic meter which is close to hydrogen from coal,” he said.
Longi Hydrogen said the new ALK Hi1 series can directly reduce 10% of DC electricity use in hydrogen generation, for a levelised cost of hydrogen (LCOH) reduction of between 1.8% to 2.2%.
“This compensates for between 10% to 25% of the initial investment,” the company said.
Longi Hydrogen said its ALK Hi1 line has been tested and certified by third-party authorities such as Det Norske Veritas and Dekra. Representatives from Wanhua Chemical and China National Energy (CHN Energy) participated in the new product release.
Author: Vincent Shaw
