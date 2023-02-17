WA tips $15 million in to drive expansion of EV charging network

The Western Australian (WA) government has called for applications as part of a $15 million grant funding commitment which forms part of its almost $60 million strategy to drive the uptake of electric vehicles (EV) and expand the state’s EV charging network,

The state government said up to $3.75 million is available in the first round of the Charge Up Workplace Grant Program which targets not for-profit organisations, small and medium businesses, and local government authorities.

Energy Minister Bill Johnston said the grants will meet about half the costs of buying and installing charging stations and associated software, making it easier and more cost-effective for successful applicants to install EV charging equipment.

“The program will fund EV chargers in the workplace and at destinations where people typically spend time during the day, for example carparks, hospitality businesses, tourist attractions, parks and beaches,” he said.

“The program prioritises daytime charging, which will enable EV owners to charge up from the abundant solar energy that powers the grid when the sun is shining.”

Round one grants will fund:-

50% of the cost of up to four 7 to 22 kW AC EV charges per site, for up to five sites;

50% of EV charger installation costs, with a cap of $5,000 per site in metropolitan areas and $10,000 per site in regional and remote areas; and

75% of the cost of a two-year smart charging software subscription.

A maximum grant value of $50,000 per approved applicant will apply in metropolitan areas, with a maximum value of $75,000 in regional and remote areas in recognition of the higher installation costs.

Round one grant applications close on 12 May 2023 and WA Climate Action Minister Reece Whitby encouraged businesses and councils to apply for funding to support the EV switch, adding that as well as expanding EV charging infrastructure, the grants are expected to support the conversion of organisation fleets to EVs and stimulate a second-hand EV market.

“We want Western Australians to embrace this transition, and the grant funding is an important step to drive the uptake of electric vehicles across our state,” he said.

The program is part of the WA government’s almost $60 million Clean Energy Car Fun announced as part of the 2022-23 State Budget.