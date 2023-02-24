Trina Solar unveils TOPCon solar panel series for rooftop PV

From pv magazine Global

Trina Solar has unveiled a new Vertex S+ solar module series based on n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPcon) technology at the Genera trade show in Madrid, Spain.

“The new modules series is suitable for both residential and C&I applications,” company spokesperson Michael Katz told pv magazine. “The novelty of the new product consists of combining double-glass design with n-type technology.”

The company is offering the panel in two versions – a monofacial module with a white backseet and a bifacial product with a transparent backsheet.

“The monofacial NEG9R.28 comes with a white rear encapsulant for maximum output power, boasting up to 445Wp and reaching 22.3% efficiency,” the manufacturer said. “In contrast, the transparent NEG9RC.27 is the preferred option for high-end aesthetic applications, for example on residential rooftops where the array would all but disappear optically. This bifacial module features a front side power of 435Wp, at 21.8% efficiency.”

Trina Solar is offering five versions of the NEG9R.28 products, with a power output spanning from 425 W to 445 W and power conversion efficiencies ranging from 21.3% to 22,3%. Their open-circuit voltage ranges from 50.9 V to 52.6 V and the short-circuit current is between 10.56 A and 10.71 A. The panels measure 1,762 mm x 1,134 mm x 30 mm and weigh in at 21.1 kg.

The NEG9RC.27 modules are available in five versions with output between 415 W and 435 W and efficiency ranging from 20.8% to 21.8%. Their open-circuit voltage ranges from 50.1 V to 51.8 V and the short-circuit current is between 10.50 A and 10.64 A. They measure 1,762 mm x 1,134 mm x 30 mm and weigh in at 21.1 kg.

The products can be used with a maximum system voltage of 1,500 V and are built with IP 68 enclosures. They have a temperature coefficient of -0.30% per C and an operational temperature ranging from -40 C to 85 C.

The panels come with a 25-year product warranty and a 30-year performance warranty. The degradation in the first year is purportedly 1.0% and 30-year end power output is guaranteed to be no less than 87.4% of the nominal output power.

“Both types feature a surface area of just under two square meters and a black aluminum frame,” the manufacturer said.

“When it comes to installation, Vertex S+ is highly compatible with other BOS components,” Trina Solar explained.

It offers a range of mounting methods, including short side and long side clamping, crossed beam, shared rail, and slide-in mounting. Due to its short circuit current of 10.7A, it is also compatible with more than 99% of mainstream inverters in the market, as verified by a comprehensive compatibility analysis.