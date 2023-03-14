The politics of an unsettled energy transition

Australia is undergoing a globally significant renewable energy transformation. Rapid growth in large-scale renewable installations in recent years through solar and wind farms and sustained growth in the rooftop solar market has transformed Australia’s energy mix.

For brief periods in 2022, renewables powered two thirds of the (nearly national) electricity grid when just five years ago peak renewables maxed out around 30%. In South Australia, 70% of electricity comes from wind and solar, and for 180 days in 2021 the state was able to meet its total electricity demands from renewable sources, aided by batteries. As the Clean Energy Council states, a renewable energy future in Australia is both urgent, but also now ‘inevitable’. The different institutional, regulatory and market bodies that govern Australia’s electricity and infrastructure now work towards a shared goal of supplying affordable, reliable and low-emissions electricity to the grid.

This was the celebratory mode and mood of the recent State of Energy Research Conference. NSW Treasurer and Minister for Energy, Matt Kean, promoted the work of the NSW Government with its Electricity Infrastructure Roadmap, Renewable Energy Zones (REZs), and plans for critical mineral extraction, which pave an ambitious pathway for the state to become a global ‘Energy Superpower’.

Conference organisers and panellists exclaimed: “we’re actually doing stuff!”; so much stuff, in fact, that the current Australian energy market is now one of the most dynamic in the world, particularly at the household scale. Different presenters showed graphs depicting Australia’s future energy mix, with growing proportions of wind and solar in the decades ahead, eclipsing the soon miniscule role of fossil fuels in powering the nation (see here). They argued: 2022 was the year in which wind, solar and batteries were “settled” as the power source of the future, with their rise assured by the rapidly decreasing costs of new renewable installations. While not ready to declare Australia’s “Climate Wars” over, the message of the conference was: the renewable energy transition is happening now, so get on board.

There are many reasons that regulators, engineers and politicians might promote this self-congratulatory account of the current state of the renewable energy transition in Australia. But, away from the main stage – and within the growing body of research examining the unfolding transition across Australian homes, workplaces and landscapes – fractures in this view emerge. While many of the conference participants acknowledged – indeed, fixated on – the technical problems with managing peak load in distributed electricity systems and the scale of transmission needs, there are more fundamental challenges for Australia’s renewable energy transition. In particular, the renewable energy transition must grapple with the politics of land, labour and finance in the transition to net zero emissions. Let’s briefly consider each in turn.