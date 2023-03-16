Authority flags solar feed-in tariff increase for regional Queensland

The Queensland Competition Authority (QCA) has released a draft determination suggesting that the 2023–24 regional solar feed-in tariff for customers on state government-owned utility Ergon Energy’s network could rise to 12.952 cents (USD 0.08) per kWh, about 3.5 cents per kWh more than the existing tariff of 9.3 cents per kWh.
QCA Chair Professor Flavio Menezes said the proposal to increase the feed-in tariff for small-scale solar customers in regional Queensland was based largely on a projected increase in wholesale energy costs.
The QCA said the draft regional solar feed-in tariff is 39.3% higher than the 2022 tariff, but noted it is likely the final tariff will differ from the draft figure.
“The price estimate in the draft determination is indicative only, as it is based on information at the time,” it said. “For the final determination, it will be based on updated data and feedback from stakeholders.”
Renewable energy advocacy group Solar Citizens welcomed the potential tariff increase for regional Queenslanders, saying the state’s solar owners are playing a critical role in bringing down wholesale electricity prices for everyone.
“At the moment we’re seeing very high wholesale power prices due to high global coal and gas prices, and the only price relief we’re getting is during the day when the state’s 900,000-plus solar homes and businesses are generating cheap, local electricity,” Solar Citizens Deputy Director Stephanie Gray said.
Gray said the higher power prices should dictate that all solar owners should get more for the electricity they supply, but said those in southeast Queensland, where private retailers set their own feed-in tariff, are missing out.
The average reward offered to small-scale solar customers in the state’s southeast for feeding excess electricity into the grid is trending downwards and sitting at about 5.7 cents per kWh.
“Slashing feed-in tariffs is what many retailers are doing to recoup some of their profits,” Gray said.
The QCA has called for stakeholders to provide feedback on the draft determination before April. 14, 2023. The final determination is expected to be published by June. 9, 2023, and the feed-in tariff will apply from July. 1, 2023.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
1 comment
Why don’t we have a pumped hydro scheme between Somerset Dam and Mount Mee
If retailers provide a change in rates the same percentage should apply both ways
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.