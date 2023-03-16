South Australian network operator unveils new transmission line

ElectraNet said homes, businesses and communities across South Australia’s Eyre Peninsula now have a more secure power supply following the completion of the 270-kilometre Eyre Peninsula Link transmission project, an upgrade to the existing high-voltage electricity transmission network supplying the region.

ElectraNet Chief Executive Officer Simon Emms said after two years of construction and more than five years of planning, a new double-circuit 132 kV electricity transmission line is now powering the Eyre Peninsula.

“Eyre Peninsula Link is a significant investment in the region, giving residential and business electricity users a more secure and reliable power supply,” he said. “As well as improving supply reliability, the new line future proofs the region’s high-voltage electricity supply to support growth and renewable energy development.”

The Eyre Peninsula Link project entailed the construction of a double-circuit 132 kV electricity transmission line from Cultana to Port Lincoln, via Yadnarie, replacing the previous transmission line which was more than 50 years old. The project included the installation of 500 new transmission towers and upgrades to substations at Cultana, Yadnarie, Port Lincoln Terminal, Wudinna and Middleback.

As well as a more secure and reliable power supply for homes and businesses across the Eyre Peninsula, ElectraNet said the new transmission line will also provide increased capacity to connect more users to the electricity network and enable new renewable energy and mining projects to connect to the grid in the future.

The project will also pave the way for a future upgrade to the Cultana to Yadnarie section to 275 kV.

Emms said the Eyre Peninsula Link is one of the biggest construction projects yet undertaken by ElectraNet with about 200 workers on average involved in delivering the project, with the workforce peaking at 300 early in 2022.

“Despite the challenging weather conditions and ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the project was successfully delivered, which is a huge achievement and a credit to all involved,” he said.

ElectraNet said the cost of the new transmission line had been largely offset by avoiding the cost of replacement works on the existing transmission line and annual Port Lincoln generator network support payments.