Growatt introduces LFP solar generator for portable, off-grid use

From pv magazine Global

Growatt says its new solar generator, Infinity 1300, uses lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries to achieve a 3,000-plus cycle lifespan. The generator can be fully charged with solar panels, resulting in 1,382 Wh of capacity and 1,800 W of output. It can perform a fast charge in 1.8 hours by using an AC input.

The Infinity 1300 contains 14 DC and AC outlets and carries bidirectional inverter technology. It can be controlled through the SmartGro app.

Optional 200 W solar panels are available for off-grid use, and four can be connected for 800 W of charge. The foldable panels are made of monocrystalline silicon solar cells and feature an ETFE fluorine-based plastic material that makes them weather resistant. The modules have a waterproof rating of IP67, which means that the International Electrotechnical Commission has determined that the unit can be dropped into a body of water up to 1 meter deep for up to 30 minutes.

The generator is designed for portable use. At 16.5 by 9.1 by 11.3 inches, it weighs less than 19.5 kg. Its optimal operating temperature ranges from 68 F to 86 F. The system includes Growatt’s battery management system (BMS) technology, and it also features an uninterruptible power supply (UPS) function and multi-unit expansion.

Growatt says that it is taking pre-sale orders for its Infinity 1300 solar generator now through April 30 on its official website. In December, Growatt announced a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery for residential and commercial rooftop PV applications. The APX HV battery has a storage capacity of 5 kWh with one battery module and up to 30 kWh with six modules. The system has a maximum parallel expansion to 60 kWh. Last year, Growatt unveiled the Infinity 1500 solar generator, which has a battery capacity of 1,554 Wh and an AC output of 2,000 W. The manufacturer says it can power about 95% of outdoor and home appliances, with 12 outlets available for diverse needs. The device can be charged with up to four 24 V solar panels in series, or with 12 V solar panels.