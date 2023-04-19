Bslbatt unveils 89mm-thick battery for residential solar

From pv magazine Global

Bslbatt, a Chinese storage system manufacturer, has released PowerCube-5, a new rack-mounted storage system for use with residential PV systems.

“This new product … is easily expandable for applications with high power needs, limited installation space, and limited load-bearing capacity,” Bslbatt said in a statement.

The PowerCube-5 battery measures 670 mm x 475 mm and is 89 mm thick, purportedly making it the “thinnest rack battery in the world,” according to Bslbatt. It weighs 48.3 kg.

The lithium-iron system has a storage capacity of 5.12 kWh and a nominal voltage of 51.2 V. It uses LiFePO4 as the cathode material and has an ambient operating temperature range of -20 C to 65 C.

“The battery is easily expandable, allowing it to be configured in parallel or in series to meet specific power requirements,” the manufacturer said. “The ultra-thin battery series of Bslbatt is particularly suitable for applications with high power needs, limited installation space, limited load-bearing capacity, and long cycle life.” It comes with a 10-year warranty and can purportedly operate for more than 8,000 cycles. It also features IP22 protection. In November, Bslbatt launched the first product in its ultra-thin series, a 90-mm-thick wall-mounted battery.