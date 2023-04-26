Solis unveils hybrid inverters for rooftop applications

From pv magazine Global

Solis has developed new hybrid inverters for residential PV and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications. The Chinese inverter supplier says the S6 series features added generator connections and control functions, making them particularly suited for markets that experience frequent power outages, such as South Africa.

“Solis has launched a new S6 Advanced Power Hybrid Inverter which combines solar generator and battery connectivity to liberate power-starved households and businesses in South Africa from the unpredictability of daily electrical outages,” said James Frank, Solis country manager for South Africa. “In particular, peak shaving control in both self-use and generator modes allow users to prioritise backup power for their most mission-critical loads more flexibly and cost-effectively.”

The inverters are available in five versions, with power outputs of 3 kW, 3.6 kW, 5 kW, 6 kW, and 8 kW. The first four versions measure 440 mm x 598 mm x 205 mm and weight 24 kg. The 8 kW inverter measures 437 mm x 675 mm x 215 mm and weighs 27 kg.

The new products have an efficiency rating of 97.5% and a European efficiency rating of 96.2%. They feature two maximum power point tracking (MPPT) points, with MPPT voltage range between 90 V to 500 V for the 3 kW and 3.6 kW versions, and up to 520 V for the more powerful versions.

The maximum input voltage is 600 V and the recommended maximum PV power ranges from 4.8 kW to 12.8 kW. Solis says the inverters support both single-phase and three-phase connections of up to 36 kW in parallel for the smaller devices and of up to 48 kW for the 8 kW inverter. The S6 series is compatible with lithium-ion or lead-acid batteries with battery voltage ranges of 40 V to 60 V.

The 8 kW device has a maximum charging and discharging current of 190A, to allow for incorporation of generators with multiple input methods and automatic on/off control.

“This flexibility avoids over-specifying higher capacity inverters, PV arrays, generators and batteries than necessarily required, with considerable capex and opex savings over our competition,” said Frank. “Thanks to an automatic UPS switching function and a 10-second, 200% surge overload capability, users can be confident of a seamless supply during grid interruptions, even for the most sensitive electronic equipment.”

The inverters have an operating temperature range of -40 C to 60 C and are IP66 rated.