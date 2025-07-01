Brisbane battery manufacturer makes moves into US market

Vaulta announced it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Efinery Energy to collaborate on scaling the Australian company’s lithium battery technology in the United States (US) with the partners aiming to unlock up to 5 GWh of energy storage opportunities.

Brisbane-based Vaulta said the partnership with eFinery will explore the export and licensing of its lithium energy storage manufacturing processes to the US, paving the way for localised production and deployment of high-performance battery systems.

Efinery Chief Executive Officer Michael Gurin said the company plans to integrate Vaulta’s manufacturing processes and smart battery management systems with its portfolio of microgrids, last-mile energy systems and behind-the-meter applications.

“Partnering with Vaulta allows eFinery to access state-of-the-art battery technology, enabling us to deliver reliable, scalable, and sustainable energy solutions,” he said. “This alliance solidifies our commitment to transforming energy markets and creating lasting value for customers and communities.”

Founded by product design specialist Dominic Spooner in 2019, Vaulta makes recyclable batteries for energy storage applications ranging from electric vehicles to defence and stationary storage. Its patented no-weld, easy-to-disassemble battery cases allow for internal cells to be removed, recycled and reused, and for new cells to be added as battery technology evolves.

Spooner said the partnership with eFinery will allow for a joint focus on market analysis and business development across the US.

“Vaulta’s revolutionary lithium solutions combined with eFinery’s dynamic market reach represent a powerful synergy to accelerate energy storage adoption in the US,” he said.

The non-binding agreement is initially set for six months, but Vaulta said it “underscores a shared commitment to advancing sustainable energy tech and expanding manufacturing capabilities across North America,” adding that “with the US energy storage sector poised for exponential growth, the alliance anticipates deploying up to 5 GWh of energy storage capacity.”

Spooner said the partnership will initially focus on Vaulta’s existing products but he expects to tailor the company’s approach based on market feedback and specific project needs that emerge from the collaboration.

“Mostly focusing on products we make here, being the 14 kWh battery, and then bespoke solutions and systems design,” he said. “It’s likely to expand though, as we’re the battery expert and support will be a big part of the partnership.”

Spooner acknowledged that a move into the US market will not be without its challenges but said both parties are prepared to work through any potential roadblocks.

“The main challenges we see are navigating regulatory requirements for battery systems in various US states, aligning with local content preferences, establishing reliable supply chains, and building commercial traction in a very competitive market,” he said.

“We’re also assessing the investment needed for local assembly and the complexities around certification and compliance.”

Spooner said tariffs will also be an ongoing issue to watch.

“But that’s mostly on cells which is unavoidable until they find a local supplier, which they say they have,” he said. “Then the challenges will of course be resources. A smaller business like Vaulta needs staff and people here but will need to be able to support the work there also.”