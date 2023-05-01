Swiss manufacturer enters Australia with heterojunction solar module

Having identified Australia as a “significant and growing market,” Switzerland-headquartered manufacturer Meyer Burger plans to enter the market with a range of heterojunction half-cell solar panels that it claims provide an additional yield of up to 20% compared to conventional PERC modules.

Meyer Burger said the products available in Australia will be the White, Black and Glass modules, all of which contain heterojunction half-cell solar cells. The manufacturer said the modules achieve efficiencies of up to 21.8% and have an output of up to 400 W.

The White panel measures 1767 x 1041 x 35 mm and weighs 19.7 kg. It is available with wattages ranging from 380 to 400 W and efficiencies between 20.7% and 21.7%. Its temperature coefficient is -0.23% per degree Celsius and the maximum system voltage is 1,000 V. It is made with 120 monocrystalline heterojunction half-cells and 3.2mm antireflective glass.

The Black product has the same weight and dimensions as the white module, as well as its components and electric performance data. It is available in five versions with power ratings between 375 and 395 W and efficiency ranging from 20.4% to 21.5%.

As for the glass-glass version, the module weighs 24.4 kg and measures 1722 x 1041 x 35 mm, its power rating ranges between 370 and 390 W, efficiency up to 21.8%, and the maximum system voltage is 1,500 V.

The White and Black products come with a 25-year linear power output guarantee and a 25-year product guarantee. Their average annual degradation is 0.25% for 25 years and 2% in the first year of its lifetime. The output warranty for the glass-glass panel is 30 years and at least 93% of initial performance is guaranteed.

Meyer Burger Australia/New Zealand Country Manager Brendan Kay said Australia, which a new International Energy Agency report confirms has the highest installed PV capacity per capita in the world, provides significant growth opportunities for the manufacturer.

“The Australian solar market, with its high demand for sustainable products manufactured to high social and ethical standards, offers an excellent opportunity for Meyer Burger,” he said.

“With our solar panels, the customer can harvest more solar energy from the rooftop – even at very high temperatures. This advantage is even larger with the glass-glass product, which, when installed appropriately, converts sun into electricity even on the back side with a bifacial efficiency of over 90%.”

The Australian arm of German-headquartered renewable energy developer and solar wholesaler BayWa r.e will serve as the initial distributor of the Meyer Burger panels in Australia.

BayWa Australia Managing Director Durmus Yildiz said he expects the Swiss-designed and German-made panels will “fill an important gap in the Australian market.”

“For us it is particularly important that Meyer Burger is adhering to sustainable manufacturing and sourcing practices, aiming to continuously reduce the carbon footprint of its high-performance modules,” he said.

Meyer Burger will launch its products in the Australian market at the Smart Energy Conference and Exhibition in Sydney commencing Wednesday.