GoodWe to debut ‘ultra lightweight’ solar panel for rooftop installs

The new 335 W Galaxy panel will be unveiled at the Smart Energy Conference and Exhibition in Sydney this week.

Chinese manufacturer Goodwe said the new lightweight Galaxy 335 W panel has been developed for rooftops that are unable to support traditional PV and racking, making it possible to install solar on roofs with a low load-bearing capacity.

The Galaxy 335 W solar panels, which will be unveiled at the 2023 Smart Energy Conference and Exhibition in Sydney this week, measure 2,116 mm × 777 mm × 4 mm and weigh 9 kg, or 5.6 kg per m2. The frameless panel is reinforced by 1.6 mm ultra-thin glass which GoodWe said “not only improves the product’s ability to resist strong impact from hail or high winds, but also brings durability and safety to buildings with all-weather protection.”

The new Galaxy panel has a power output of 335 W and a power conversion efficiency of 20.4. The open-circuit voltage is between 29.65 V and the short-circuit current is 13.95 A. The panels have a temperature coefficient of -0.35% per degree Celsius, the operating ambient temperature ranges from -40 C to 85 C and the maximum system voltage is 1,500 V.

GoodWe offers a 12-year product warranty and a 30-year power output guarantee. It said the panels are able to operate at 82% of their original performance after 25 years and at 80% after 30 years.

The manufacturer said the panels can be installed on a variety of materials, including single ply, concrete and corrugated metal roofing using industry standard silicon-based adhesives and hot-air welding. A bracket is also available that can be used in certain applications, providing an alternative fixing solution and removing the need for intrusive racking.

Goodwe Australia Marketing Manager Apollo Chai PVBM Solutions said the new Galaxy panel, which will be available in the Australian market in the “near future”, provides an ultra-lightweight and weatherproof solution that will allow the install of solar on more rooftops.

“Over 25% of rooftops in Australia cannot be installed with traditional solar panels and mounting systems, due to the risk of weather damage and structural integrity being compromised,” he said. “The Galaxy series of panels is the ideal solution for these scenarios, especially for commercial property owners who are looking for solar solutions to reduce operational costs at a time when energy prices are increasing.”

The new 335 W panel is to be launched at the 2023 Smart Energy Conference and Exhibition to be staged in Sydney this week. The two-day event will commence at the International Convention Centre on Wednesday.

GoodWe Australia Country Manager Dean Williamson said in addition to the debut of the Galaxy series, the company will showcase a range of residential and commercial-scale energy storage solutions at the exhibition.