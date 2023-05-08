Strong revenue growth for biggest Chinese solar panel makers in Q1

From pv magazine Global

China’s leading photovoltaic module makers have reported strong financial results for the first quarter of 2023.

JinkoSolar posted revenue of CNY 23.33 billion ($4.99 billion), up 58% year-over-year. Net profit soared to CNY 788.7 million from CNY 28.9 million in the first quarter of 2022. The company attributed this growth to strong global market demand and increased shipments of its TOPCon products.

Meanwhile, Longi said it recorded a turnover of CNY 28.32 billion, up 52.35% year-on-year, with net profit reaching CNY 3.64 billion, a 36.55% increase from the same period last year.

JA Solar announced quarterly revenue of CNY 20.48 billion, up 66.23% year-on-year, with net profit reaching CNY 2.58 billion, a 244.45% increase from the same period last year.

Trina Solar achieved revenue of CNY 21.32 billion, an increase of 39.59% year-on-year with net profit reaching CNY 1.77 billion, a 225.43% increase from the same period last year.

Author: Vincent Shaw