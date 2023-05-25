Sungrow unveils power optimiser for rooftop PV systems

From pv magazine Global
Chinese inverter manufacturer Sungrow has unveiled a new power optimiser for applications in rooftop PV systems.
“Thanks to the innovative shade-proof smart control technology developed by Sungrow, the SP600S can separately optimise mismatched modules,” the company said in a statement. “To cope with the ever-changing shading conditions, resulting from varying sunlight angles and orientations, Sungrow’s shade-proof control technology automatically detects the sun exposure status of the modules in real-time.”
The device has a rated input power of 600 W, with a maximum efficiency of 99.4% and a weighted efficiency of 98.8%. It offers a maximum output current of 16 A and a maximum output voltage of 80 V.
The device measures 86 mm x 108 mm x 25 mm and weighs 0.5 kg, featuring an IP68 enclosure. The manufacturer said the new product could increase the power yield of a PV system by 4% to 30%, depending on the operating conditions of the array.
“It can accommodate up to 30 modules per string to achieve the optimal installation capacity and it supports mixed installation of strings with different lengths and modules with different power ratings, making the system design process more flexible,” said Sungrow.
