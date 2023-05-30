Queensland opens ‘SuperGrid’ training centre in Gladstone

The Queensland government has announced the opening of its first “SuperGrid Training Centre and Transmission Hub,” in Gladstone, on the state’s mid-coast. The facility will only be temporarily housed in Gladstone, however, with construction on the permanent facility to begin in 2024.

State-owned transmission company Powerlink, which will run the facility, is currently finalising the acquisition of a permanent site for the training centre, though where it will be located has not been made public.

Powerlink expects to upskill 500 energy workers each year at the facility, including providing high voltage technical training.

Staffing is one of the major challenges facing the renewables industry today, with industry frequently pointing to challenges finding staff despite the fact Australia’s renewable construction push has barely begun.

With the facility, Powerlink is also looking to “strengthen its regional presence.” The Queensland government says the training centre will also help support “the changing focus in the Gladstone area.”