SunCable secures another green light in quest to transport 1.75 GW via subsea electric cables

SunCable’s ambitious AustraliaAsia PowerLink, or AAPowerLink, project has cleared yet another regulatory hurdle, being granted ‘conditional approval’ by the Singaporean Government’s Energy Market Authority to import green electricity. The specific conditions of approval have not been included in the announcement.

The AAPowerLink project is aiming to deliver 1.75 GW of green electricity to customers in Singapore via 4,300 kilometres of subsea cabling that will travel through Indonesian waters.

The feasibility project has been contentious since its inception, with those tensions coming to a head in 2023 when SunCable went into administration following a fallout between its two key billionaire investors, Mike Canon-Brookes and Andrew Forrest.

The company was eventually bought out by a consortium led by Cannon-Brookes’ Grok Ventures. Over this period, the shape of the project has changed significantly, with the lion’s share of electricity, 4 GW, set to stay within Australia, hopefully kickstarting green industry in Darwin.

In the Singaporean announcement, SunCable said the conditional approval follows a “comprehensive process” by Singapore’s Energy Market Authority which determined that AAPowerLink “is technically and commercially viable.”

“Today’s announcement is a vote of confidence,” said Mitesh Patel, Interim CEO of SunCable International.

“Obtaining conditional approval means SunCable can move forward with the next phase of development and commercial activities and strengthening our partnership with Indonesia.”

To date, SunCable has invested over $270 million (USD 180 million) across Australia, Singapore and Indonesia to support the development of the AAPowerLink project.

It secured environmental approval under the Australian government’s Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act in August of this year.