Melbourne factory installs 1.45 MW rooftop solar system

The 1.45 MW Altona solar system consists of more than 3,000 solar panels and covers approximately 80% of the factory’s roof space.
Etex Australia, which manufactures Siniat plasterboard at the factory, says the solar system will provide about 20% of the factory’s power demand, and is expected to cut roughly 6% of Altona’s gate-to-gate emissions.
The company is also planning to install a smaller solar system at its Matraville plant in New South Wales, though no timeframes for that project have been provided.
Unlike our Asia-Pacific neighbours, commercial and industrial (C&I) solar installs have traditionally lagged residential installs in Australia. This dynamic, however, has been changing in recent years.
According to solar and storage analyst SunWiz, Australia’s C&I solar segment had a “record month” in December 2022. Australian businesses are increasingly turning to solar to offset the sharp rises in electricity costs, and to boost their increasingly important ESG (Environmental and Social Governance) reporting.
Etex Australia is the manufacturer and distributor of Siniat products in Australia, and belongs to the Etex Group headquartered in Belgium.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.