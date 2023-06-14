SMA, Samsung to integrate heat pumps with residential PV

From pv magazine Global
German inverter manufacturer SMA and South Korea’s Samsung have partnered to facilitate the integration of heat pumps with residential PV systems.
The two companies developed a new cloud-to-cloud system that allows PV systems with SMA inverters to be integrated into Samsung’s SmartThings smart home ecosystem, which controls and monitors a Samsung heat pump installed at the property.
“The good thing for users is how simple it is to integrate Samsung Eco Heating Systems,” said Jan Van Laethem, executive vice president of SMA’s home business segment. “Thanks to the interconnected communications for energy and smart home management, they can easily manage domestic appliances that generate and consume energy.”
In addition to heat pumps, the SMA Sunny Home Manager 2.0 can be used to integrate energy generators, battery storage systems, wall boxes, and home appliances, SMA said in a statement.
In a recent study, SolarPower Europe said that heat pumps and residential solar benefit from a symbiotic effect, with households in Germany, Spain, and Italy standing to more than triple their savings by pairing PV with heat pumps.
