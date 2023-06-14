SolarEdge unveils power optimisers for residential, commercial PV

From pv magazine Global

Israeli inverter manufacturer SolarEdge is unveiling two new power optimisers for residential and commercial PV systems at Intersolar Europe this week in Munich, Germany.

“In the residential segment, the company is introducing the S500A power optimiser for short strings,” said SolarEdge. “This new product allows for a cost-efficient design of smaller rooftop systems with higher power modules. Following a growing demand for higher power modules across the markets in Europe, the S500A can be used on systems with as few as six modules using the SolarEdge home short string three phase inverter and the SolarEdge home single phase wave/hub inverter, or 10 modules using any SolarEdge residential three phase inverter.”

The S500A has a rated input DC power of 500 W with a maximum efficiency of 99.5% and a weighted efficiency of 98.6%. The dimensions of the S500A are 129 mm x 165 mm x 45 mm, and it weighs 790 g.

“For the commercial and industrial (C&I) segment, the company is introducing the 2:1 S1400 power optimiser for high-input, bifacial, and high-power 700W modules, including G12 modules,” SolarEdge said. “The increased output current allows the PV system to be designed with fewer, yet more powerful strings, resulting in a typical around 30% reduction in DC balance of system costs.”

The S1400 has a rated input DC power of 1.4 kW with a maximum efficiency of 99.5% and a weighted efficiency of 98.8%. The dimensions of the S1400 are 129 mm x 155 mm x 52 mm, and it weighs 1.087 kg. The device is designed to connect to two PV modules in series and includes a 25-year warranty. The optimisers come with an IP68 enclosure and support a maximum system voltage of 1,000 V.

“Both new power optimisers include SolarEdge’s multi-layered suite of safety features,” the manufacturer stated. “The SafeDCTM feature allows the PV systems’ DC voltage to be automatically reduced to touch-safe levels (1V DC per module), in grid failures or when the inverter is shut down. The Rapid Shutdown feature enables installers to activate SafeDCTM at the flip of a switch, discharging the conductors to safe voltage levels within just 30 seconds.”