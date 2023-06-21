Bslbatt unveils 100-mm batteries for rooftop solar

From pv magazine Global

Bslbatt, a Chinese storage system manufacturer, has released PowerLine 10, a new floor- or wall-mounted storage system for residential and commercial rooftop PV systems.

“One of the most impressive features of the PowerLine 10 is its exceptional slimness, measuring a mere 10 centimetres in thickness,” Bslbatt said in a statement. “Despite its sleek design, this battery boasts an impressive storage capacity of 10 kWh, offering ample energy [for residential or commercial use] while occupying minimal space.”

The PowerLine 10 battery is an upgrade on its 5 kWh predecessor. It measures 700 mm x 980 mm x 100 mm and weighs 95 kg.

The lithium-ion system has a storage capacity of 10.24 kWh and a nominal voltage of 51.2 V. Up to 15 battery modules can be connected in parallel resulting in a total capacity of 153.6 kWh. It uses LiFePO4 as the cathode material and has an ambient operating temperature range of -20 C to 65 C.

It has a 12-year warranty and can purportedly operate for over 6,000 cycles. It also features an IP65 protection level.

“Equipped with a built-in stable battery management system (BMS), the PowerLine 10 prioritises safety above all else,” the manufacturer stated. “The BMS ensures reliable operation by offering comprehensive protection against overcharging, over-discharging, overcurrent, and high and low-temperature conditions.”

Bslbatt said it can guarantee delivery within 30 days. The product’s design includes a landscape painting screen printed on the battery panel.