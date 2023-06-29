CER begins search to fill solar product listing role

Australia’s Clean Energy Regulator (CER) has opened a three-month application round that will serve to identify the body that will oversee the lists of approved solar panel and inverter equipment for use in the Small-scale Renewable Energy Scheme (SRES).
For a solar power system to be eligible for Australia’s solar rebate, it must use Australian Standards-compliant and approved solar panels and inverters. The lists of eligible equipment has for more than a decade been prepared and maintained by the Clean Energy Council (CEC) but following a 2022 review into the rooftop PV sector, the CER has commenced an application process that will open the door to potentially another body maintaining the lists.
The CER said interested organisations and individuals will need to demonstrate their capacity to maintain the integrity of the product listing scheme, including testing and verification processes for including solar panels and inverters on the approved list.
The CEC has previously indicated it will submit an application to retain the product listing role
The Commonwealth government agency said the application round for bodies interested in the product listing contract will last three months with applications to close on 29 September 2023.
