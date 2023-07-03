TotalEnergies, Gentari to co-develop 100 MW Queensland solar farm

TotalEnergies and Gentari Renewables have turned their immediate focus to Australia after inking a strategic collaboration agreement to develop renewable energy projects in the Asia Pacific region.

The first project to be developed as part of the collaborative arrangement will be the 100 MW Pleasant Hills solar project planned for near Roma in Queensland’s southwest.

Neither TotalEnergies or Gentari provided any details about the PV project itself, saying only that the facility will supply solar power to the gas production and processing facilities of the Santos-led Gladstone liquefied natural gas (LNG) project.

TotalEnergies and Petronas each hold a 27.5% stake in Gladstone LNG, South Korea’s Kogas holds 15%, while Australian oil and gas major Santos operates the project with a 30% stake.

The wider agreement is for the joint development of renewable energies in the Asia-Pacific region, potentially leaving the way open for more collaborative projects in the future. The companies already collaborate on upstream operations in eight markets around the world.

“Through this strategic collaboration agreement, we are paving the way for very concrete action plans ranging from implementing best practices to eliminate methane emissions, to energy efficiency and electrification with low carbon power,” said Julien Pouget, senior vice president Asia Pacific for exploration and production and renewables at TotalEnergies. “The 100 MW Pleasant Hills solar project, which will contribute to lowering the emissions of Gladstone LNG, is a first material implementation of this agreement.”

The clean energy collaboration is just the latest for TotalEnergies as part of its ambition to get to net zero by 2050.

The company said its gross renewable electricity generation installed capacity is now 18 GW and it is targeting 35 GW of gross production capacity from renewable sources and storage by 2025, before expanding to 100 GW by 2030.

Gentari Chief Executive Offcier Sushil Purohit said the partnership with TotalEnergies will “provide a new momentum” for the Malaysian company’s own net-zero efforts and will help “build the right ecosystem for growth in clean energy and net-zero solutions.”

“To achieve our joint decarbonisation goals, it is critical to harness all our capabilities, capacity and resources efficiently,” he said. “This includes optimising our existing partnerships and working to decarbonise our own business entities.”

Gentari announced its entry into the Australian market earlier this year with the purchase of Wirsol Energy and its Australian assets from Germany-based renewable energy group Wircon.

The portfolio included 422 MW of operational solar and storage projects and nearly double that in development.