Sofar unveils new microinverter series

China’s Sofar has developed a new series of microinverters for rooftop PV applications.

“The Sofar is designed for the digital home energy of the future,” a Sofar spokesperson told pv magazine. “It is suitable for all-scenario applications through a combination of microinverter, smart home hub and AC battery, providing an easy-to-distribute, easy-to-install and easy-to-use solution that maximizes the return of investment of installing solar PV at home.”

The series includes three different microinverters with power ratings from 500 VA to 2,400 VA. The smallest product offers a maximum ouput power of 550 VA, with an output current of up to 2.3 A. It measures 145 mm x 165 mm x 42 mm and weighs 2.2 kg.

The mid-sized microinverter features maximum output power ratings of 600 VA, 800 VA, and 1,100 VA, with output current ranging between 2.6 A and 4.5 A. It measures 195 mm x 210 mm x 42 mm and weighs in at 4.2 kg.

The largest microinverter has maximum output power ratings of of 1,760 VA, 2,200 VA, and 2,640 VA, with output current ranging between 6.7 A and 10.9 A. It measures 295 mm x 210 mm x 42 mm and weighs 5.5 kg.

All of the models feature maximum input voltages of 58 V, efficiency ratings of 97.5%, and maximum power point tracking (MPPT) efficiencies of 99.5%. They also all offer IP67 protection.

“Coupled with battery storage, PowerNano provides stable backup power in case of power outages which may bring substantial economic loss, making contributions to improving self-use rate while reducing electricity bills,” the spokesperson said. “Suitable for balcony and rooftop installations, PowerNano is incredibly easy to install with plug-and-play characteristic, further streamlining the installation and operation procedure.”