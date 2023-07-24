ElectraNet announces construction milestone for tri-state transmission project

ElectraNet, one of two transmission network operators delivering the EnergyConnect high-voltage interconnector that will enable energy sharing between South Australia, New South Wales (NSW) and Victoria, said construction is progressing well across the entire project.

ElectraNet Project Director Ralf Ricciardi said gantry towers and transformers have been installed at the new substation being built at Bundey and draw wire and conductor rollout is on schedule from Robertstown in the state’s mid north to the SA-NSW border.

“We have also completed all gantry towers at this new substation, which upon completion, will be the largest in South Australia,” he said, adding the transformers and reactors at the Bundey substation will soon be ready for commissioning.

“Rollout of draw wire and conductor is on schedule between the SA-NSW border and Bundey substation, and we have also commenced draw wire rollout between the Bundey and Robertstown substations.”

Ricciardi said in addition to the line and substation works, all telecommunications towers as part of the project are now completed.

The EnergyConnect project will link Robertstown, in SA’s mid-north to Wagga Wagga in southwest NSW via Buronga, with an additional ‘spur’ link between Buronga and Red Cliffs in northwest Victoria. The interconnector will provide 800 MW of nominal transfer capacity in both directions.

ElectraNet’s construction milestone coincided with transmission network owner Transgrid, which will deliver the 700km NSW section of the EnergyConnect project from Wagga Wagga to the SA border, with a connection to Red Cliffs in Victoria, announcing that the final 50m high transmission tower of the western NSW section of the project had been erected.

The NSW western section includes works between the NSW-SA border, Transgrid’s existing substation at Buronga, and the NSW-Victorian border near Monak.

“The NSW section of Australia’s largest transmission project has reached its furthest western point, with crews erecting a steel tower at the South Australian border,” Transgrid said. “The final western tower has been installed just 100 metres from the border at Chowilla where it will connect to EnergyConnect’s South Australian section.”

It is anticipated construction of Project EnergyConnect will be completed by the end of 2024 with the release of full transfer capability planned by mid-2026.