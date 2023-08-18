ClearVue releases results from first long-term study of clear solar glass

Perth-based ClearVue is claiming a win, with its clear solar windows delivering positive peer-reviewed results following a two-year study.

The ASX-listed West Australian company notes that its fully transparent solar windows, set up in a BIPV construction for a greenhouse at Murdoch University in Perth, delivered 19 kWh/day, offsetting nearly 40% of energy costs. In addition, the windows performed through all conditions, and occasionally outperformed traditional PV modules during periods f rain, including installation across a range of angles, and in dusty areas. The paper, titled ‘Field Performance Monitoring of Energy-Generating High-Transparency Agrivoltaic Glass Windows’ was published in MDPI’s Technologies journal.

ClearVue specialises in solar windows that allow up to 70% of visible light transmission through optically clear glass, simultaneously harnessing the entire spectrum of light, including UV rays. A noteworthy aspect of these windows involves directing long-wavelength light to the window’s edge, where solar panels capture the energy.

While the paper does not extensively emphasise the overall window efficiency, it highlights that each window, measuring 1.2m by 1.1m, produced a range of 30–33 Wp per square metre. The paper calls for additional research to better ClearVue’s latest iteration boasts improvements such as reduced weight, enhanced thinness, accelerated manufacturing capabilities, and higher efficiency approaching 5% overall.

Now as a proven technology, following decades of attempts to make conforming products over the years, ClearVue has an advantage with a scalable and mass-produced product, sized to industry standards, and has reached a second-generation BIPV glass window product following research and development progress.

This peer-reviewed data substantiates ClearVue’s aspirations. As a publicly listed entity, the company continues to provide investors with quarterly and occasional updates regarding revenue, income, and outflows incurred due to ongoing investments in technology and customer acquisition. The company posted a $2 million loss without revenue in the last reported quarter, with just over $5.2 million in cash and cash equivalents. Aside from R&D efforts and revenues from customers, a $2 million grant was awarded in May 2023 for the local manufacturing of its core technology, providing a boost outside of sales.