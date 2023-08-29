India’s solar installations hit 6.8 GW in H1

In the second quarter of 2023 (April-June period), around 1.7 GW of utility-scale solar capacity was installed, up 28% from the preceding quarter.

India’s cumulative installed renewable capacity reached 129.6 GW as of June 30, 2023. Among renewable sources, solar maintained its dominance, contributing 54% to the total mix, followed by wind at 34%.

A promising pipeline of approximately 66 GW for solar, wind, and hybrid projects is expected to be commissioned within the next four to five years. Additionally, 61.9 GW of projects are in the bidding phase, where tenders have been issued but auctions are yet to be finalised.