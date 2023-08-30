One Global Logistics awarded two new solar farm projects, expands operations in Brisbane

Brisbane-headquartered international logistics solutions company One Global Logistics (OGL) was recently awarded two new solar farm projects in New South Wales (NSW).

OGL will handle ocean shipping from several offshore ports, arrange customs clearance, container unloading, warehouse and materials management, and transportation into the site for both the 5 MW Werris Creek Solar Farm in NSW and a 5 MW solar farm project at Moree, also in NSW.

The two new projects build on OGL’s portfolio of successfully delivered solar farm projects across Australia’s east and west coasts. In Fiscal Year 2022/23, the company delivered 16 solar projects representing 1.6 GW capacity across five states in Australia.

These recent projects were for major EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) contractors and OEM suppliers within the renewable energy industry and ranged from several 5 MW solar farms to a 340 MW AC large scale Solar Farm in NSW, where OGL arranged both offshore shipping/freight forwarding and end-to-end delivery of the solar trackers and modules.

OGL also arranged the delivery of a battery energy storage system (BESS) and racking system, including a Dangerous Goods Declaration for the ocean shipping of the 5 MW / 7.5 MWh Longwarry BESS for a leading EPC Contractor in Victoria , along with a similar project delivery in West Australia.

To help accommodate its growing solar farm logistics business capability, OGL has expanded its office network with the purchase of a new office in the Brisbane central business district to house its Project Logistics Team, which specializes in solar, renewables, and construction related projects. OGL also expanded its new joint venture 13,000 SQM warehouse and transport operation with MTAW Logistics in Brisbane.

OGL also has operations in Melbourne, Perth, Sydney, Adelaide, and Toowoomba.