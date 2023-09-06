‘First time’: solar system prices trend into new territory, leads diverge from customers proactivity

In August, Australia’s residential favourite solar system size, 6.6 kW, became more expensive on a per kilowatt basis than systems ranging between 10 kW to 15 kW.

It is the first time the range from 6.3 kW and 8 kW has been dethroned on price.

Managing director of solar and storage analyst, Warwick Johnston, told pv magazine Australia the shift is likely down to increased competition. That is, 6.6 kW solar systems have traditionally been the mainstay for solar installers in Australia, so those selling different sized systems had less competition.

“Now people have cottoned on, finally, to the [10+ kW] market being as almost as large as the 6.6 kW market,” Johnston said. Now with significantly more installers selling in this 10 kW plus market, competitive pressure has increased, he added. “Plus, people have got more experience in how to install those jobs.”

Another noteworthy trend emerging from Australia’s solar market is that leads continue to spike despite less customers proactively seeking out installations.

“Customers aren’t going out and searching for solar anymore than they used to, but there are definitely lots more leads flowing through,” Johnston said.

“I haven’t seen such a strongly defined difference before,” he added. That is, a significant spike in leads and no corresponding upturn in say, Google searches and other interest indicators.

As Johnston noted: “Put an ad in front of them, and they’ll respond.”