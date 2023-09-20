GoodWe launches specialised carport solar panel in Australian market

Solar carparks are becoming popular among Australian councils, shopping centres and other commercial locations in Australia, providing shade for customers and increasing onsite renewable generations. Pictured: a 99 kW solar carport structure at the Council Administration Building, Mullumbimby, New South Wales.

GoodWe has launched its specialised solar carport panels, the Polaris Series, in Australia as part of its broader push into building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) here.

The Polaris is tailored primarily for carports and shade rooftops, the company says. “The products effectively overcome significant limitations found in conventional panels for similar applications,” Head of GoodWe Australia’s BIPV Marketing, Apollo Chai, said. “It adapts to diverse application scenarios, including carports, flat-to-pitched roof conversions, and sun sheds.”

In terms of the barriers traditional panels face for carports and solar shading applications, GoodWe says they originate in water drainage and wiring. For example, the company points to safety hazards such as ‘acing,’ which can arise from yearly-exposed wiring in traditional modules.

It says the Polaris Series addresses these in its design that includes water protective grooves where wiring is contained. GoodWe also says the Polaris panels are capable of withstanding static loads of up to 5400 Pa on the front side and 2400 Pa on the back, making them equipped for extreme weather conditions, including hurricanes.

The Polaris panels have a power output of 550 W and an efficiency of 20.4%. It is certified by Germany’s TÜV and has been included in the Clean Energy Council’s approved product list.

GoodWe introduced two other BIPV products to the Australian market in the last year, including the ultra lightweight Galaxy panel designed for low load-bearing rooftops, and a solar tile known as Sunshine Tiles.