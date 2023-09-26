Queensland’s CleanCo opens EOIs for 1.2 GW clean energy hub near Brisbane

Queensland’s government-owned renewable energy corporation CleanCo is seeking expressions of interest from renewable generation and storage projects with up to 400 MW of capacity for its Swanbank Clean Energy Hub on the outskirts of Brisbane.

The expressions of interest, or EOI, process will also be open to hydrogen projects, as well as technologies that can support the decarbonisation of the existing Swanbank E combined-cycle gas-fired power station.

The former coal site is 336-hectares and sits near the city of Ipswich, just west of Brisbane. CleanCo has said the site has an overall transmission network capacity of approximately 1.2 GW, providing significant potential for new energy opportunities that support the state’s renewable energy ambitions.

The eventually-selected projects will complement CleanCo’s plan to install a 250 MW / 500 MWh battery at Swanbank, for which it has been awarded $330 million (USD 211 million) under the Queensland Renewable Energy and Hydrogen Jobs Fund.

Final investment decision on the Swanbank battery is expected in late 2023, with the battery expected to be operational by mid-2025.

CleanCo has also said “other energy and non-energy uses are also being investigated” for Swanbank, including research and development facilities and enhanced community infrastructure.

The Swanbank draft masterplan is now open for feedback, closing October 31, 2023.

The Swanbank site originally hosted two coal-fired power stations with the last of those units decommissioned in 2012. The site is now home to the 385 MW gas-fired Swanbank E power station which is to be integrated into the new renewable energy hub and eventually decarbonised.