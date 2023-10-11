Esy Sunhome unveils residential lithium iron phosphate battery

From pv magazine Global
Chinese battery manufacturer Esy Sunhome. Co., Ltd (ESYSH) has unveiled a single-phase lithium iron phosphate (LiFePo4) storage system for residential applications.
The HM10 battery is available in six versions with maximum power output ranging from 5 kW to 10 kW and a storage capacity spanning from 5.12 kWh to 30.72 kWh.
The smallest model measures 600 mm x 305 mm x 778 mm and has a weight of 93 kg. The largest device has a size of 600 mm x 305 mm x 1,878 mm and weighs 343 kg.
The battery has a rated voltage of 51.2 V, a voltage range of 40.8 V to 57.6 V, and a rated discharge current of 120 A. Discharge ambient temperatures range between -20 C and 60 C.
The battery is IP66-rated and reportedly has a lifecycle of more than 6,000 cycles. It comes with a 10-year warranty.
“Compared to its predecessor, the HM6, the HM10 offers higher power output and incorporates IP66-rated waterproof technology, ensuring efficient operation even in extreme weather conditions,” the manufacturer said in a statement, adding that the battery is equipped with round-the-clock cloud-based monitoring and unique AI intelligence features.
“These functionalities analyse user electricity consumption patterns, local electricity rates, and weather conditions, among other factors, to provide users with tailored electricity consumption modes, which achieve peak shaving self-consumption and ultimately enhance overall quality of life,” it added.
ESYSH has established branches in Sydney, Australia, and Munich, Germany.
