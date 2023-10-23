Gas turbine driven by 100% renewable hydrogen for first time

The Siemens Energy-led Hyflexpower consortium has conducted a series of tests on a gas turbine located on the premises of Smurfit Kappa, a paper-based packaging supplier.

The Hyflexpower consortium has successfully conducted the world’s first operational test of a gas turbine with 100% renewable hydrogen. The project involves producing and storing 100% renewable hydrogen using the gas turbine of Smurfit Kappa, a paper packaging company in Saillat-sur-Vienne, France.

The consortium includes Germany’s Siemens Energy, French energy giant Engie, UK gas turbine manufacturer Centrax, French consultancy Arttic, the German Aerospace Center (DLR), and four European universities.

According to Siemens Energy, hydrogen is produced on site with a 1 MW electrolyser, stored in a 1 ton tank to power a Siemens Energy SGT-400 industrial gas turbine.

Siemens Energy supplied the electrolyser for hydrogen production and developed the hydrogen gas turbine. Engie handled  production, storage, and the supply of hydrogen for the demonstrator, while Centrax updated the package for safe hydrogen fuel operation.

The project also secured contributions from the German Aerospace Center (DLR), the Universities of Lund, Duisburg-Essen, and University College London. They helped to develop the hydrogen turbine technology. Arttic supported the project’s operational management, and the National Polytechnic University of Athens conducted an economic, environmental, and social analysis of the concept.

Earlier this year, the successful test of an electricity generation demonstrator using a mixture of 30% hydrogen and 70% natural gas was announced. The project, originating in 2020, received funding from the European Union’s Horizon 2020 Research and Innovation Framework Programme.

