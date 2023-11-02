AIKO showcases ABC modules ahead of Australian launch

As part of the Shanghai-based company’s introduction into Australia, it has already set up product and service teams ahead of an expected launch in Q1, 2024.

AIKO CEO Tiger Lu said the company would also be looking to launch its inverter and storage systems, which are currently available in China, to global markets in the coming year.

The centrepiece of AIKO’s exhibition was its N-Type All Back Contact (ABC) modules, which deliver efficiency ratings of up to 24% and earned Intersolar and Red Dot Product Design Awards in 2023.

The ABC double-glass solar component uses dual-glass encapsulation technology, building on the core strengths of the ABC single glass component, enhancing its properties in terms of barrier, moisture resistance, and fire retardance.

Its 54-cell distributed modules deliver power output ranging from 445W to 465W at an efficiency of 23.6% and 23.8%. The 72-cell modules for ground-mounted applications can deliver up to 620W at an efficiency rating of between 23.8% and 24%. ‘

The modules come with a 25-year product quality and 30-year power quality warranty, with an annual degradation rate of less than 1% in the first year and less than 0.35% in years two to 30.

Speaking to pv magazine Australia, AIKO Director of Digital Energy Products Yao Lu said the company’s high-efficiency modules were a result of its commitment to innovation. The company currently has a 2,300-strong R&D team, and invests around 3% of its annual revenue in R&D.

While there is no indication yet around pricing, it is expected AIKO’s products will be at the higher-end of the market.

The appearance at All-Energy is part of a global expansion for AIKO, having established subsidiary companies this year in nine countries including Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, the United Kingdom, Singapore and Japan.

In 2020, AIKO established the Solarlab Aiko Europe research institute in Germany, and currently partners with a number of other research organisations in Western Europe.

In addition to its foray in the Australian market AIKO said it plans to launch into the United States and North Africa, and continue to grow throughout Europe and the Asia-Pacific.