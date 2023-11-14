Plug Power shares collapse

From pv magazine Global | via the Hydrogen Stream
Plug Power‘s stock fell more than 30% on the Nasdaq on Friday, following its report stating that its 2023 financial performance was negatively affected by unprecedented supply challenges in the North American hydrogen network, despite a more than threefold increase in electrolyser sales. The New York-based company said it will seek additional capital to fund its activities, expressing confidence that the hydrogen supply issue is temporary, expecting full capacity production at its Georgia and Tennessee facilities by year end.
Air Products has partnered with Chinese state-owned Chengzhi, aiming to accelerate transport decarbonisation in China’s Yangtze River Delta. The joint venture has launched a commercial-scale hydrogen fueling station in Changshu, Jiangsu province, fueling public transport and logistics trucks. The president of Chengzhi, Wei Junmin, expressed excitement about deepening collaboration to expedite hydrogen vehicle development and the hydrogen value chain.
Japan and South Korea are set to collaborate on a supply chain for hydrogen and ammonia, with plans to announce the initiative during the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum summit in the United States. Additionally, the two nations will create new frameworks in quantum technology and semiconductors.
Yanmar Power Technology said that it has delivered its first commercialized maritime hydrogen fuel cell system to the passenger ship Hanaria, operated by Motena-Sea. The comprehensive power system design includes two hydrogen fuel cells, batteries, and biodiesel generators, marking a milestone for the Osaka-based company.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.