Fortescue applied for vast land tenements in WA Pilbara just after scrapping Uaroo

Just days after scrapping its Uaroo Renewable Energy Hub plan, Fortescue applied for 150,000 hectares of ‘miscellaneous licence’ land tenements near its iron ore mines in the north of Western Australia.
The company is reportedly planning to use the leased tracts of land to build renewable projects, according to the Australian Financial Review. Fortescue has estimated it will need between 2 GW and 3 GW of renewable generation and storage to meet its 2030 target to cut fossil fuels out of its mining operations.
The applications were filed by Fortescue on October 27, with the land parcels largely covered by broad land use agreements between Fortescue and the Nyamal and Pakyka traditional owners groups.
Despite the nearness of its 2030 target, Fortescue says it has not yet settled on a plan to reach the goal and declined to provide with an estimate the land footprint required. “We have identified multiple areas east of our Iron Bridge [magnetite mine] operation that are potentially suitable to support our decarbonisation plans,” a Fortescue spokesperson told the Australian Financial Review.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.