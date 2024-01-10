Italian startup unveils 350 W balcony TOPCon solar modules

From pv magazine Global

Italy-based Fly Solartech Solutions Srl has developed new plug-and-play TOPCon solar modules for deployment on balconies and terraces.

“The module can be installed in less than 10 minutes,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine. “The 350 W panel is made up of 60 high-efficiency full-black M6 TOPCon cells and is produced at our factory in Tolmezzo, in the northern Italian province of Udine.”

The iCarus modules measure 165 mm x 197 mm x 31 mm and weigh 7.6 kg. They don’t use glass on both sides and they are covered by an anti-reflective and anti-scratch composite material.



The panels have a power conversion efficiency power of 17.87% and a temperature coefficient of -0.27% per degree Celsius. The open-circuit voltage is 38.93 V and the short-circuit current is 10.96 A.

The new products feature IP68 junction boxes and come with a 25-year performance warranty and a five-year product warranty. They are sold with a 2.35 kg, 300 W CEI-021 certified microinverter with a peak efficiency of 96.5% and an IP67 enclosure.

“The remaining KIT is composed of an inclined aluminum fixing structure and a structure for vertical fixing on the railing,” the spokesperson said. “It also includes a 220V extension cable. Additionally, our user-friendly app allows you to monitor daily production and track your savings.”

Fly Solartech Solutions Srl is based in San Daniele del Friuli, Italy. It currently owns and operates a 40 MW factory in Tolmezzo. It also offers lightweight cylindrical solar panels that can be integrated into PV-powered street lighting lamp posts of different sizes.