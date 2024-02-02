Sharp unveils 580 W TOPCon panel with 22.45% efficiency

From pv magazine Global

Sharp has unveiled new n-type monocrystalline bifacial solar panels based on tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) cell technology.

The NB-JD580 double-glass module features 144 half-cut solar cells based on M10 wafers and a 16-busbar design. It features a power conversion efficiency of 22.45% and a power output of 580 W.

The new panels measure 2,278 mm x 1,134 mm x 30 mm and weigh 32.5 kg. They can be used in PV systems with a maximum voltage of 1,500 V and an operating temperature between -40 C and 85 C.

“The panel’s mechanical characteristics make it suitable for different applications, including commercial, industrial and utility-scale installations,” the company said in a statement.

The IEC61215- and IEC61730-certified product has an operating temperature coefficient of -0.30% per C.

The company offers a 30-year linear power output guarantee and a 25-year product guarantee. The 30-year end power output is guaranteed to be no less than 87.5% of the nominal output power.