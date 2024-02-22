South Australian VPP project shortlisted for Premier’s Excellence Awards

The South Australian Virtual Power Plant (VPP) project has been a significant demonstration of the orchestration of distributed energy sources. By integrating rooftop solar and home battery systems, the initiative has created a dynamic network that enhances the stability of the electricity network while reducing costs for participants. This VPP can respond rapidly to fluctuations in electricity demand and supply.
The Department for Energy and Mining (DEM) says what began as a modest trial encompassing merely 100 homes has now escalated to an ambitious scale, aiming to incorporate over 7,000 residences managed by the SA Housing Authority.
“We’ve created a powerhouse that stabilises the electricity grid at lightning speed and delivers annual savings on electricity bills. It’s not just a local success story; it’s a global benchmark.”
The SA VPP’s expansion demonstrates its scalability along with its impact on participating households through offering annual savings on electricity costs.
The recognition as an award finalist highlights South Australia’s progress towards a more sustainable and energy-efficient future.
The SA VPP, supported by the Government of South Australia, Tesla, and Energy Locals, aims to connect up to 50,000 homes equipped with solar panels and Tesla Powerwall batteries. Rollout of the program began in 2018.
The Premier’s Excellence Awards finalists were announced on Feb. 20. The award ceremony will be held on March 8.
