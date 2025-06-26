Neighbourly nod to transmission line impact sets social licence precedent

Victorian electricity and gas network company AusNet has launched a new program that entitles landowners of properties neighbouring the proposed Western Renewable Link (WRL) transmission project, to one-off payments of $20,000 (USD 13,000) or $40,000.

The WRL is anticipated to span between Bulgana in western Victoria, 220 kilometres northwest of Melbourne, to Sydenham in Melbourne’s northwest, at a distance of approximately 190 kilometres.

A new terminal station near Bulgana will connect the WRL with the Victoria to New South Wales (NSW) Interconnector West (VNI West), and ultimately connect the WRL with Project EnergyConnect in NSW.

Though eligibility criteria won’t be finalised until the release of the VicGrid’s policy later in 2025, residents living within one kilometre of the proposed development’s easement may be entitled to a payment, depending on proximity to the transmission line.

AusNet Major Projects General Manager and WRL Lead Gerard Carew said the new benefits reflect community feedback and a broader recognition of the role communities play in enabling the energy transition.

“Our engagement on the proposed Western Renewables Link project has highlighted that neighbouring landholders are seeking greater recognition,” Carew said.

“This new program responds to that feedback and reflects the important role communities play in supporting the delivery of critical infrastructure.”

The Near Neighbour Benefit Program (NNBP) acknowledges neighbouring properties to infrastructure projects can have similar experiences to hosts, deserving of compensation.

“Through ongoing conversations, landholders have shared the challenges they face, and their input has directly shaped new initiatives designed to support them,” Carew said.

AusNet has aimed to improve landholder experiences by bumping Option for Easement (OFE) offer up by $30,000 to a $50,000 upfront payment, which can be kept whether the WRL is built or not.

A Landholder Participation Fee (LPF) recognising the impacts of field survey and investigation access has increased from $10,000 to $20,000, plus $2,000 per day for survey work beyond five days, up to a total maximum of $50,000 per property.

Landholders who have already signed Land Access Consents (LAC) and OFE agreements will receive back payments and the latter will also be automatically eligible for the Voluntary Hosting Benefit (VHB). Pre-construction community project funds have also increased from $5 million to $15 million.

The WRL has met with significant community and local council resistance since it was first proposed.