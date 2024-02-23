Record-breaking native demand for Australia’s NEM and Victoria

Global Power Energy observed a number of electricity demand and market records on Feb. 22 were. Key records were:

– NEM’s (National Electricity Market) Record: We witnessed the highest ever 5-minute Native Demand in the history of the NEM. Native Demand is total demand plus non-scheduled generation plus rooftop PV. This surpasses the previous record set on Jan. 31 2020, just before the onset of the first Covid lockdown. The milestone illustrates a remarkable rebound and growth in energy demand.

– Victoria’s Native Demand: Victoria also experienced its highest 5-minute Native Demand, reaching 10,972.5 MW on Feb. 22 2024 at 15:35 hrs. This is an increase of 540.8 MW (5.18%) from the previous record of 10,431.7 MW on Feb. 17 2023, aligning with the hot weather over a number of days during the working week.

– Renewable energy and curtailment in Victoria: In addition to demand records, Victoria set a new record in Renewable Energy (RE) plus curtailment, hitting 7,335.4 MW on Feb. 22 2024 at 13:25 hrs. This is up by 419.64 MW (6.07%) from the previous record of 6,915.7 MW on Feb. 13 2024. This highlights the growing contribution and impact of renewable energy in the region’s energy mix.

As always, these records reflect the evolving energy landscape in Australia, the resilience of our infrastructure, the changing patterns of consumption and a recovery from the pandemic, now a distant memory. They also underscore the importance of robust energy policies and the increasing role of renewable sources.

