NSW announces $275 million in green manufacturing grants

Expressions of interest (EOI) are now open for the new Net Zero Manufacturing Initiative which the News South Wales (NSW) government says will offer funding for small and medium-sized businesses to accelerate the development of clean energy technologies and expand local manufacturing capacity of components for renewable energy.

The state government said the initiative, which will provide up to $275 million (USD 180 million) of funding in the initial round, will support workers, small businesses, manufacturers and innovators to take advantage of the transformation of the energy grid.

NSW Premier Chris Minns said funding will be available for the manufacturing of renewable energy components including solar generation, energy storage technology and hydrogen electrolysers.

Funding will also be available to help businesses get scalable low-emission technologies market ready and to increase manufacturing capacity of low-carbon products.

“This is all about supporting and backing NSW businesses, manufacturers and innovators to develop homegrown technology and products right here in the state,” Minns said, adding that the grants would help create “the jobs and skills we need for a renewable energy future.”

The state government said the focus of the initiative will be “lab-proven technologies and the manufacturing of market-ready products that are ready to be scaled-up and rolled out across NSW.”

Sectors to be targeted include future energy systems and storage, transportation, built environment, biomanufacturing, power-fuels including hydrogen and agricultural technologies.

NSW Energy Minister Penny Sharpe said the initiative will support the delivery of the state’s renewable energy zones (REZs) and hydrogen hubs, giving them access to more materials produced in NSW.

“NSW is undergoing a transformation of our energy grid,” she said. “These grants … will give NSW security and sovereignty of the renewable energy supply chain.”

The NSW government has legislated to reduce carbon emissions by 50% on 2005 levels by 2030 as part of its long-term goal to achieve net zero by 2050.