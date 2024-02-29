Trina releases new version of Vanguard 1P solar tracker

From pv magazine Global

TrinaTracker has developed an upgraded version of its Vanguard 1P Smart Tracking Solution. The new product has a maximum tracker length of 140 meters and can be equipped with more than 700 W of N-type modules.

“The improved model boasts a cutting-edge multi-motor system equipped with a slewing drive and a bi-damper system,” the company said in a statement. “Its innovative design facilitates the construction of longer trackers while minimizing oscillation time, averting instabilities, improving dynamic response, and raising the critical wind speed threshold. The multi-motor feature guarantees precise tracking under the most challenging conditions.”

The upgraded version has a tracking range of 60 degrees on a single axis in a single row. The steel frame features a coating of hot-dip galvanized (HDG), pre-galvanized, and zinc-magnesium Alloy (ZM).

“The upgraded system greatly increases installation efficiency,” TrinaTracker said. “The introduction of shrink tube technology has effectively halved the time needed for tube connections. Furthermore, the integration of a patented spherical bearing greatly enhances terrain adaptability, making it much easier to assemble the tracker and reducing the extra forces caused by misalignment.”

Other enhancements include an upgrade to Trina Smart Cloud, which allows greater efficiency with operations and maintenance, along with better system security. The product’s tracking algorithm, the SuperTrack Algorithm, has also been modified and improved.

“It has undergone significant advances, expanding its range of application settings while autonomously identifying, training and optimising itself, resulting in a marked increase in energy production of up to 8%,” the company said. “This additional energy yield is attributed to the combined effect of its two algorithms: STA, which boosts energy generation in overcast conditions, and SBA, specifically designed to reduce row-to-row shadows in uneven terrain.”

The tracking solution includes Trina’s Smart Controller. It consumes 0.04 kWh per day and has a tracking accuracy of less than 1 degree. It weighs less than 5 kg and can operate in temperatures between -30 C and 60 C.