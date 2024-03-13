New tool to calculate efficient earthworks for ground-mounted PV

From pv magazine Global

Vinci Energies Spain, the Spanish unit of Vinci, has developed a new tool that calculates the most efficient earthworks for the deployment of large-scale PV plants.

According to Inove, Vinci’s engineering unit, the new tool can save up to 50% in costs associated with earthworks.

“This new software works with the real cost of clearing and filling to minimize the total cost of a project,” said the company.

The new tool accounts for optimization parameters, design restrictions, mounting structure slopes, and terrain adaptation. “With these factors, the tool is capable of carrying out the necessary iterations to reach the optimal solution in terms of earthworks cost,” Inove said. The new software can evolve and adapt to the specific requirements of clients. It reportedly covers the needs of all project phases, from basic engineering to detailed engineering and construction support. Vinci Energies Spain said it has already been deployed.