Quality programs underway at Aldoga solar farm

Global renewables energy specialist Enertis Applus is conducting quality assurance and control (QA/QC) inspections at the Acciona Aldoga solar farm northwest of Gladstone, during the site’s pre-manufacturing, manufacturing, and pre-shipment phases.

Enertis Applus quality inspectors are carrying out factory audits in China to validate the raw materials for the 770,000 solar modules planned for installation at Aldoga and assess compliance of the manufacturing process with established quality standards.

Additional tests on the modules will evaluate the maximum power under standard conditions, visual, electroluminescence, wet leakage current, Potential Induced Degradation, Light Induced Degradation, and Light and Elevated Temperature Induced Degradation tests.

The $500 million (USD 331 million) Aldoga solar farm is a flagship renewable energy project on Economic Development Queensland (EDQ) land as part of the Queensland Government’s Advancing our cities and regions strategy, and will contribute to the state’s targets of 50% renewable energy by 2030 and 70% by 2032.

Vicente Parra, Head of Quality and Technology at Enertis Applus said the Aldoga solar farm endeavour underscores a long-term partnership.

“This project ensures that ACCIONA Energia’s solar projects in Australia, Europe, the Americas and other territories worldwide comply with exemplary quality standards for sustained performance excellence.”

In 2023, Enertis Applus collaborated with Philippine-headquartered ACEN Australia to conduct quality testing for its 520 MW Stubbo Solar Farm project, near Gulgong, NSW.